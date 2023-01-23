Left Menu

Planning meeting of G20-Chief Science Advisers Roundtable held

G20-CSAR is a government-to-government level initiative conceptualised through India’s G20-Presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:44 IST
Planning meeting of G20-Chief Science Advisers Roundtable held
One Health, Open Access to Scholarly Scientific Knowledge, Emerging Technologies, and Scientific Data Sharing are indicative sets of agenda topics for G20-CSAR that emerged during the discussion. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The planning meeting of the G20-Chief Science Advisers Roundtable (G20-CSAR) was held on Friday, January 20, 2023, in online mode, to discuss the agenda topics and planning for the proposed high-level roundtables.

Dr (Mrs) Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, chaired the meeting. Senior officials representing Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands (invitee country), Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States participated and provided their comments & suggestions on the topics of mutual interest for this initiative.

One Health, Open Access to Scholarly Scientific Knowledge, Emerging Technologies, and Scientific Data Sharing are indicative sets of agenda topics for G20-CSAR that emerged during the discussion.

G20-CSAR is a government-to-government level initiative conceptualised through India’s G20-Presidency. The motivation of this initiative is to bring together the Chief Science Advisers and their equivalents of G20 member countries, as well as the invited countries, to deliberate upon and develop collaborative frameworks for some of the common pressing global science and technology (S&T) policy issues. This initiative will also help in establishing an effective and coherent global science advice mechanism.

These G20-CSA roundtables will be an effective platform to discuss and achieve solutions to some of the long pending as well as anticipated issues related to scientific research, technology development and deployment. The G20-CSAR initiative will complement and cross-feed into other working groups and initiatives under the larger G20 framework.

“By convening G20 Chief Science Advisers Roundtable, we would like to achieve an effective institutional arrangement to discuss global S&T policy issues which can evolve into an effective and coherent global science advice mechanism; and solutions to some, if not all, of the transboundary issues faced by the global S&T ecosystem.,” highlighted Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, in the meeting.

During India’s G20 presidency, two high-level G20-CSAR meetings will be organised – the 1st G20-CSAR during 26-28 March 2023 at Hyderabad and the 2nd G20-CSAR during 27-29 Aug 2023 at Bengaluru.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023