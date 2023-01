Mexico's Pemex produced average of 1.856 mln bpd in Jan, president says

Mexican state oil company Pemex produced an average of 1.856 million barrels per day in January, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, reiterating that production has recovered since he took office in 2018.

An energy nationalist, Lopez Obrador has sought to boost Pemex's production in new oil fields to compensate for declining production in older ones.

