Left Menu

Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:35 IST
Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Monday said the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares, representing ordinary shares, from the New York Stock Exchange will become effective close of trading on January 23, 2023.

After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The ADS holders can surrender their ADSs to the Depositary in exchange for the underlying ordinary shares of the company at any time on or prior to July 24, 2023, it added.

Starting on or about July 25, 2023, the Depositary may sell the then remaining ordinary shares held on deposit upon the terms described in the notice of termination of ADS facility as provided for in the deposit agreement, it said.

''The above action has no impact on the current listing status or trading of the company's equity shares on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India,'' it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023