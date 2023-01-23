"Army does not give any proof...ask the Pakistanis": Former IAF officer Wg Cdr Bakshi over Digvijaya Singh's remark on surgical strike

The Indian Army is not bound to give proof about the surgical strikes it conducted in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, former IAF officer Wg Cdr Praful Bakshi (retd) said on Monday, adding that the government knows that sharing the details of the attack is "against the policy of the army". Wg Cdr Praful said that if Congress wants to see the proof, the party should "ask the Pakistanis".

The remarks came after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that there was no proof of the Surgical strike against Pakistan which was claimed by the Centre. "They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said the Congress leader in his address in Jammu today.

Speaking to ANI, Wg Cdr Bakshi said, "The Army does not give any proof. What proof should it give and why? If you want to know, ask the Pakistanis. If they are your friends, they will tell you, if not, they won't. Nobody can compel the Army to give proof. If the government wants to give proof, it can. But the government also knows that it would be against the policy of the Army. The Pakistanis levelled the place where the attack took place. It does not matter who says what. I think it is not even a question. The media should not react to this." The former IAF officer said that Pakistan has come down to its knees after the strikes, adding that it is the duty of the Army "not to answer".

"It is about national security. The strike was conducted for the country. Neither the Army nor the government is bound to answer how and why the strikes were conducted. Pakistan has come to its knees after the strikes. Now their Prime Minister wants good relations with India. It is the duty of the Army not to answer even if the almighty asks," he said. Earlier, Digvijaya Singh also targeted PM Modi over the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the 2019 terror attack could have been averted had the vehicle, which launched the attack on the CRPF been checked properly.

"Why did they die? CRPF director had sought for airlifting of CRPF personnel from Srinagar to Delhi as the area was a sensitive one but PM Modi declined the request. Why did he decline?," Singh questioned. The BJP alleged that the Congress leader has been "blinded" by the hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while adding that such statements are made at the behest of the top leadership of Congress.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that it has become a "character" of the Congress party to make "irresponsible remarks". "Congress leaders are doing Bharat todo on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi. Digvijaya Singh has become a symbol of giving venomous remarks. Trust in the Army is unbreakable and above politics. If the Army said that there was a surgical strike, then also you ask for proof repeatedly. This shows that you do not have faith in our Army," Bhatia said.

"It has become a character of Congress to give irresponsible statements. But if they speak against the Indian Army, it won't be tolerated. It seems that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh have been blinded by their hatred towards Narendra Modi. They do not even realise their responsibilities," he added. (ANI)

