Left Menu

Triveni Turbine Q3 net profit rises to Rs 52 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:33 IST
Triveni Turbine Q3 net profit rises to Rs 52 crore

Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a more than 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.60 crore in the December quarter, helped by higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 35.67 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 337.70 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 233.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Turbine said the company has continued its strong growth momentum with highest ever turnover and profitability during the quarter under review with both rising more than 40 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last year.

The identified growth avenues are mainly three product sub-segments -- leadership segment in less than 30 MW, newer focus segment of 30.1-100 MW and drive turbines. Besides, with a robust aftermarket strategy encompassing spares, service and multi-brand refurbishment, the company continues to cross new milestones both on operational and financial basis, he noted.

Order booking, which has averaged around Rs 300 crore for the last six quarters, reached a new high of Rs 420 crore in the latest December quarter.

In the product segment, enquiries increased 31 per cent year-on-year and the company is witnessing higher enquiries especially from international markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, West Asia, North America, he added.

Renewable Independent Power Producers (IPP) segment led to the higher enquiry base followed by process industries.

The company had a closing order book of Rs 1,232 crore, up 33 per cent year-on-year as on December 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023