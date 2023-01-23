Left Menu

EU's planned reforms aim to better protect power bills from market swings

The EU proposal will aim to expand Europe's use of long-term contracts that provide power plants with a fixed price for their electricity - "contracts for difference" (CfD) and power purchase agreements (PPA), the Commission said. Expanding these types of contracts would create a buffer between energy consumers and volatile prices in short-term energy markets, yielding more stable energy bills for households and companies, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:49 IST
EU's planned reforms aim to better protect power bills from market swings

European Union proposals to overhaul its electricity market will attempt to better protect consumer energy bills from short-term swings in fossil fuel prices, the European Commission said on Monday.

The EU is reforming its power market to attempt to avoid a repeat of last year, when cuts to Russian gas supply drove European electricity prices to record levels, hiking bills for households and forcing some industries to close. In a public consultation launched on Monday, the Commission laid out numerous options to overhaul the way power plants sell electricity, as part of the market reform it will propose in March.

"We need to make the electricity market design fit for the future, allowing it to deliver the benefits of affordable clean energy to everyone," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said. The EU proposal will aim to expand Europe's use of long-term contracts that provide power plants with a fixed price for their electricity - "contracts for difference" (CfD) and power purchase agreements (PPA), the Commission said.

Expanding these types of contracts would create a buffer between energy consumers and volatile prices in short-term energy markets, yielding more stable energy bills for households and companies, it said. The Commission at first glance appeared to be avoiding pitfalls regarding price caps that some market participants had been warning about, said Rystad Energy analyst Fabian Ronningen.

"They want more of a focus on long-term contracts, CfDs and PPAs, which is a natural way to go if the target is to reduce price volatility when there are more intermittent renewables, nuclear, and hydro in the energy mix," he said. Stability for consumers could be achieved through introducing specific EU rules for CfDs and leaving it up to national governments to decide to use them, or requiring new power plants that receive state support to sign CfDs, the Commission said.

More radical changes, like allowing national governments to impose CfDs on certain existing power plants, were also possible - though the Commission said this could create uncertainty that would risk deterring much-needed investment in renewable power. Emeric de Vigan, vice president of power at data and analytics firm Kpler, said CfD and PPAs were not a magic wand as someone had to take on the long-term credit risk.

France and Spain have already called for an expansion of CfDs for renewable and nuclear generators. EU countries and lawmakers will negotiate the final power market reforms.

The Commission mooted a range of other changes, such as making it easier for consumers to choose fixed-price power contracts to reduce their exposure to short-term price spikes, or extending a temporary EU measure which claws back windfall revenue from non-gas generators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023