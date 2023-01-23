Left Menu

Tripura: Special observers arrive to review poll preparedness

They will be holding a meeting with the high-level officials tomorrow at 11 am at the state guests house.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:18 IST
Special observers at the Agartala Airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state of Tripura slated to be held on February 16, three special observers arrived at Agartala to review the poll preparedness. The special observers included retired IAS officer Yogendra Tripathi, retired IPS officer Vivek Johri and retired IRS officer B Murli Kumar.

They will be holding a meeting with the high-level officials tomorrow at 11 am at the state guests house. Earlier on January 18, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year, results for which will be declared on March 2, 2023.

"Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

