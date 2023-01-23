SC refuses plea seeking to lodge case against Yogi Adityanath

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order which dismissed the plea seeking to register a complaint case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an alleged objectionable speech during an election campaign in Rajasthan's Alwar in 2018. A bench of justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath dismissed the plea filed by Naval Kishor Sharma seeking to register a complaint case against Yogi Adityanath.

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the court said. The petitioner has challenged the Allahabad High Court order dated September 30 2022.

Allahabad High Court has dismissed the petitioner's plea challenging an order dated April 26, 2022, passed by the Sessions Judge in Mau in Uttar Pradesh as well as an order dated 11.03.2022 passed by Civil Judge in Mau. The petitioner has prayed to direct to register a complaint case against the respondent. According to the petitioner, on November 28, 2018, Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting with regard to the general Vidhan Sabha Elections in Malakheda, Alwar (Rajasthan) in which he stated certain words due to which the religious sentiments of the public have been hurt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)