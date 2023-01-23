Left Menu

PM prioritizing energy sector in NE: Puri

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:04 IST
PM prioritizing energy sector in NE: Puri
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the energy sector of the North East, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Monday.

The prime minister's priority is to put the region in the high growth trajectory and as such he is putting great emphasis on the energy sector, Puri said while participating at the run-up to the India Energy Week event here tonight.

Without giving any detail, the Union minister said several big projects in the sector are also in the pipeline in the region.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas minister was also present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the Assam government to set up three bamboo nurseries that were signed on the occasion.

Each nursery will cover an area of five hectares to accomplish secondary hardening of tissue-cultured bamboo saplings and will be set up in Golaghat, Nagaon and Sonitpur.

The three bamboo nurseries will generate saplings that can be planted on 15,000 hectares of land area, thus creating a carbon sink that will fix 2.6 lakh tonne CO2 from the air/year.

He also interacted with farmers who are supplying bamboo on a sustainable basis to Assam Bio-Refinery, the first of its kind 2G Bio Refinery with bamboo biomass as feedstock, implemented by Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

Puri along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameshwar Teli flagged off a fleet of Electric Vehicle scooters by BIKOZEE, a hyper-local logistic Start-up supported by NRL.

The start-up aims to empower and equip economically marginalized communities with a range of job opportunities in the hyperlocal delivery sector.

Earlier, Puri along with Sarma and Teli had inaugurated the NRL Centre - the corporate office of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 is the first major event held under India's G20 Presidency.

IEW follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge at COP26 to cut India's emissions to net zero by 2070.

IEW is being held under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is the all-encompassing international energy event supported at the highest level of the Indian government, with participation from all the public sector undertakings (PSUs), and officially supported by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023