Rahul Gandhi set an example by resigning after 2019 Lok Sabha defeat: Sachin Pilot

"Discipline within the party is the same for everyone," he said.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:07 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi set an example by resigning as the Congress president after defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Addressing the event after the inauguration of a private hospital at Civil Lines in the Tonk district, Pilot said that efforts will be made to retain the Congress government in the state.

Rajasthan is going for assembly polls later this year. The Congress leader also praised Rahul Gandhi for setting an "example" by resigning after defeat.

Rahul Gandhi gave a great example after he accepted defeat in 2019 and resigned as the Congress President. He also said that he won't become the President again. This was a great example, as many people are not ready to leave their posts despite losing continuously. He said that Congress will win the elections in all three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

"BJP has failed in the role of opposition, they have no answer. The quota of our fertilizer and urea is also not met. The central government shows favouritism. Congress government will be formed in all three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," he said. Although, during the address, he didn't comment on the ongoing 'tussle' with CM Ashok Gehlot, while reacting to the slogans demanding him to be made the CM of the state, Pilot commented, "The general public must be listened to".

Incidentally, Pilot's comments came as the rancour between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leader Sachin Pilot deepened. Talking about discipline in the party, the Congress leader said, "Discipline within the party is the same for everyone. No matter how high the position, if someone breaks discipline, AICC should take action."

He also praised Congress' 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, saying that it helps in knowing the issues and requirements of the general public. (ANI)

