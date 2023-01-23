Mexico economy minister meets with Canadian energy firms
Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrosto met with Canadian energy firms to follow up on agreements made at a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ministry said Monday.
Buenrostro will meet with the firms again next month to discuss progress made on the agreements, the ministry said on Twitter.
