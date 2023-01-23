MP: NCB arrests three with opium and poppy husks worth Rs 55 lakh in Mandsaur
Narcotics Control Bureau NCB officials arrested three people, including a dhaba owner, and seized opium and poppy husks worth Rs 55 lakh from them in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. He said NCB raided a dhaba roadside eatery on the Neemuch-Mandsaur national highway and seized 10.286 kg of opium and 7.220 kg of poppy husks.
- Country:
- India
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials arrested three people, including a dhaba owner, and seized opium and poppy husks worth Rs 55 lakh from them in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. He said NCB raided a dhaba (roadside eatery) on the Neemuch-Mandsaur national highway and seized 10.286 kg of opium and 7.220 kg of poppy husks. Indore unit NCB official Brijendra Chaudhary also said the dhaba was prima facie used as a front to carry out illegal activity. Another official told PTI the seized contraband costs around Rs 55 lakh (in the grey market). The government gives a license to farmers in Mandsaur, Neemuch and some other districts in the country for opium farming, officials said, adding the stuff was used in preparing medicines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Brijendra Chaudhary
- Mandsaur
- Narcotics Control Bureau
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges diaspora to visit Narmada river, recently developed Mahakal Lok and other places in Madhya Pradesh.
REC Ltd inks strategic MoUs during Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023
IMF sees India as a bright spot in global economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says addressing Global Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh.
Investors excited about investing in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Chouhan
41 pc rape cases in Rajasthan false; Madhya Pradesh has most cases: Raj DGP