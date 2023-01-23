MP: NCB arrests three with opium and poppy husks worth Rs 55 lakh in Mandsaur

Left Menu

Narcotics Control Bureau NCB officials arrested three people, including a dhaba owner, and seized opium and poppy husks worth Rs 55 lakh from them in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. He said NCB raided a dhaba roadside eatery on the Neemuch-Mandsaur national highway and seized 10.286 kg of opium and 7.220 kg of poppy husks.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials arrested three people, including a dhaba owner, and seized opium and poppy husks worth Rs 55 lakh from them in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. He said NCB raided a dhaba (roadside eatery) on the Neemuch-Mandsaur national highway and seized 10.286 kg of opium and 7.220 kg of poppy husks. Indore unit NCB official Brijendra Chaudhary also said the dhaba was prima facie used as a front to carry out illegal activity. Another official told PTI the seized contraband costs around Rs 55 lakh (in the grey market). The government gives a license to farmers in Mandsaur, Neemuch and some other districts in the country for opium farming, officials said, adding the stuff was used in preparing medicines.

