Mexico economy minister meets with Canadian energy firms

Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrosto met with Canadian energy firms to follow up on agreements made at a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ministry said Monday. Buenrostro will meet with the firms again next month to discuss progress made on the agreements, the ministry said on Twitter.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:51 IST
Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrosto met with Canadian energy firms to follow up on agreements made at a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ministry said Monday.

Buenrostro will meet with the firms again next month to discuss progress made on the agreements, the ministry said on Twitter. A Mexican official told Reuters last week a "framework" for each of the companies' problems with Mexico's energy sector had been agreed upon.

The four companies who met with Lopez Obrador include pension fund La Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), ATCO Ltd, Northland Power Inc, and Canadian Solar Inc, an official familiar with the matter said. A spokesperson for Mexico's economy ministry could not immediately confirm whether the four companies were those present at the meeting with Buenrostro.

The United States and Canada last year initiated dispute settlement proceedings against Mexico's push to prioritize state-run energy companies under a regional trade pact.

