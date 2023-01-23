Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 15-day AYUSH camp in state

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has been the centre of AYUSH

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the 15-day 'AYUSH camp' organised by the Department of AYUSH and AYUSH Education at the Secretariat here. Speakion on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has been the centre of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy).

The message of Ayush, Yoga and Ayurveda has gone across the country and the world from Uttarakhand, he said. "Ayush Yoga and Ayurveda have been our ancient medical systems. Workers will have the facility to get treatment through AYUSH camp," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the authorities in putting up the health camp for the personnel. Earlier, in the day Dhami reviewed the relief and rescue works in land subsidence-hit Joshimath.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and other top officials were present at the meeting held at the State Secretariat. Dhami was briefed about the ground zero situation in Joshimath. (ANI)

