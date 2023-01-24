U.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 04:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 04:05 IST
U.S. officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.
"We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options, including taking formal steps to enforce our rights under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement," the USTR office said in a statement. U.S. agriculture and trade officials traveled to Mexico to discuss Mexico's approach to agricultural biotech products.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement
- U.S.
- USTR
- Mexico
- Katherine Tai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally on U.S. rate hopes, China reopening
Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise on U.S. rate bets, China reopening
U.S. to give extra $100 million to Pakistan floods recovery
U.S. experts recommend weight-loss drugs for obese children