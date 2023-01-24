Left Menu

BSF arrests man with eight gold biscuits in North 24 Parganas

The weight of the seized gold biscuits is 933 grams and the estimated value of the gold is Rs 54,60,662, as per the statement.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:17 IST
BSF arrests man with eight gold biscuits in North 24 Parganas
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a man with eight gold biscuits on Sunday in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, said a press release on Monday. The accused had been identified as Bablu Molla, added the press release.

"......troops of Border Out Post Tarali, 112 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, apprehended a smuggler with eight gold biscuits while returning from his farm on a bicycle," said a statement. The weight of the seized gold biscuits is 933 grams and the estimated value of the gold is Rs 54,60,662, as per the statement.

On Saturday, in district Malda, troops of Border Out Post Kathakali, 115 Battalion had seized gold worth more than Rs 26 lakh from their area of responsibility. The apprehended smuggler and the seized gold were handed over to the Customs office, Tentulia for further legal action. (ANI)

