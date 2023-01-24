Left Menu

Right-wing activist Satya Ranjan Bora files complaint against 'Pathaan'

Right-wing activist Satya Ranjan Bora on Monday lodged a police complaint against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' at Geetanagar police station.

Right-wing activist Satya Ranjan Bora files complaint against 'Pathaan'
Poster of Pathaan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Right-wing activist Satya Ranjan Bora on Monday lodged a police complaint against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' at Geetanagar police station. 'Pathaan' landed in a controversy after its song 'Besharam Rang' was released.

On January 5, members of Bajrang Dal, part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. The Bajrang Dal members during their protest tore down pictures of Shah Rukh Khan as well as his co-stars. The protesters also threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, then they will start an even fiercer protest.

The protesters were captured in a video damaging property of the mall. In a video shared by the VHP, protesters could be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cut-outs of 'Pathaan's star cast.

The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to one of the songs of the movie, released as 'Besharam Rang'. Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset." (ANI)

