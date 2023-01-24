Left Menu

Hyderabad Central University organises BBC documentary screening inside campus

A students group at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) organised a BBC documentary screening on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the campus on Monday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A students group at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) organised a BBC documentary screening on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the campus on Monday. Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) & Muslim Student Federation known as the Fraternity group has organised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Hyderabad Central University. More than 50 students from these groups attended the screening.

ABVP student leader Mahesh said, "we have escalated the matter to University Authorities and demanded action on the organisers. The group has organised screening without permission inside the campus premises." Police said, "we have received the information that some students organised screening inside the campus but haven't received any written complaint. If we receive a complaint investigation will be taken up."

Earlier last week, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative. "We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity, and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing.

The MEA spokesperson added that the documentary is a reflection of individuals that are peddling this narrative again. Meanwhile, in a strong response to the BBC documentary, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" towards India and its leader. (ANI)

