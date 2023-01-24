Left Menu

Eastern Nagaland MLAs decide to participate in assembly elections in face of poll boycott call

"In an emergency meeting held on January 22 pertaining to the ENPO resolution to abstain from the Nagaland assembly election, after a thorough deliberation, the house resolved to participate in the upcoming general election since the election has been notified by the Election commission of India on 18th of January, 2023," the ENPO said in a release.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU), a forum of legislators from the state's eastern districts, has decided to participate in the forthcoming assembly polls against the backdrop of a poll boycott call given by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO). In August 2022, the influential ENPO passed a resolution to abstain from participating in the 2023 assembly polls unless the demand for the formation of a separate state, comprising the six eastern Nagaland districts, is met.

The ENLU in a press release stated," In an emergency meeting held on January 22 pertaining tothe ENPO resolution to abstain from 14th Nagaland assembly election, after a thorough deliberation the house resolved to participate in the upcoming general election since the election has been notified by the Election commission of India on 18th of January, 2023." Currently, the ENLU has 20 legislators, comprising the seven tribes, Konyak, Chang, Khiamniungan, Tikhir, Sangtam, Yimkhiung, and Phom.

While Konyak Union (KU) in a press statement said that it had decided to refrain from participating in the assembly polls. The ENLU is led by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) S Pangnyu Phom as Convenor and CL John Advisor for Land Resources Department (LRD) as its secretary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

