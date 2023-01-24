Left Menu

Power networks fully restored across Pakistan -senior gov't source

Power networks were fully restored across Pakistan as of Tuesday morning, a senior government source told Reuters.

The restoration comes 24 hours after a breakdown in the national grid that triggered the worst electricity outage in months, leaving tens of millions of people without power.

