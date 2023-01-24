Power networks fully restored across Pakistan -senior gov't source
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 09:09 IST
Power networks were fully restored across Pakistan as of Tuesday morning, a senior government source told Reuters.
The restoration comes 24 hours after a breakdown in the national grid that triggered the worst electricity outage in months, leaving tens of millions of people without power.
