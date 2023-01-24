Bakingo to Expand Capacity & Outreach, Eyeing Substantial Growth in 2023

It is essential for a brand to create an image and identity in a highly competitive industry, and precise planning and strategising aid in the growth of the brand. In conversation with the media, Bakingo talked about scalability in Bangalore, its development in the industry, and expansion plans to change the game in the bakery industry.

Given the lifestyle of people in Bangalore, the demand for cakes and desserts has skyrocketed. During the research, Bakingo identified an issue of a large gap between the demand for quality cakes and their fulfillment; it was an issue well resolved with Bakingo cakes. Determining a business's scope and scalability is one thing, but achieving growth necessitates ongoing planning and effort. ''We have seen a significant increase in demand since our first days in the city, and to meet it, we have increased the number of our kitchens more than fourfold, and we now have 13 kitchens baking different varieties of cakes and desserts. We put our best foot forward and do everything possible to make our valued customers' experience convenient and smooth. For that, more cloud kitchens are being planned to open in Bangalore because we understand there is still much room for growth in terms of scalability, and we've already started working on it,'' said Mr Shrey Sehgal, Co-Founder of Bakingo. A significant growth scale requires brands to stay valid to their customers. Bakingo has been providing quality cakes made with sound ingredients by professional chefs, the best taste, expeditious online cake delivery in Bangalore, consistency, prompt customer care, and more than 1500+ SKUs of scrumptious cakes and desserts available for customers. ''We put a significant emphasis on data analysis for each decision of expansion and strategies, that is why every little element is checked, from the first ideas to discrete phases of product testing to the final launch, when introducing a new SKU,'' added Mr Sehgal to the conversation.

Bakingo is dedicated to providing an exceptional and convenient customer experience with timely doorstep delivery services, beautiful packaging, and quick order processing. The bakery brand has witnessed an incline in orders with a 3.5-fold increase from marketplaces such as Swiggy and Zomato. About Bakingo Launched in 2016, Bakingo is a brand that deals primarily in baked items such as cakes, brownies, pastries, jar cakes, cupcakes, dry cakes, and cookies. All the delicious desserts and confectionery are available for doorstep delivery. Today, we lead the bakery market in 36 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there, and we accept orders through Bakingo.com, Bakingo mobile application, and top-rated food delivery applications.

