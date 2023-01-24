Left Menu

Ten trains running late in northern region due to fog

Ten passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 10:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region. As per officials, train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, train no. 12391, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi Express and train no. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express are running late by 02: 00 hours. Train no. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and train no.14205, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express have been delayed by 02: 30 hours.

Train no. 12303, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and train no. 12615, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express are late by 01:00 hours, respectively, officials said. Train no. 13483, Malda Town - Delhi Farakka Express, train no. 12155 Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express and train no. 12409, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express have been delayed by 01: 30 hours, 01: 15 hours and 04:00 hours, respectively.

Earlier on Sunday, 13 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

