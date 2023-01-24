Cash in crores recovered at IGIA from Kerala-bound cargo
Three boxes with crores of rupees destined for Kochi were recovered at the airport in the national capital.
ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 10:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Crores of rupees in cash was recovered by Delhi Police from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) during cargo screening, informed police sources. As many as three boxes with crores of rupees destined for Kochi were recovered at the airport in the national capital.
The police raided the office of a courier company in Sadar Bazar and detained two of its employees. The source of the cash was yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Indira Gandhi
- IGIA
- International Airport
- Sadar Bazar
- Kerala
- Kochi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Those affected by Goa's Manohar International Airport project yet to get alternate land: MLA
Theft racket operating at Indira Gandhi International Airport terminals busted, eight nabbed
Customs officials seize foreign currency worth Rs 25.8 lakh at Trichy International Airport
DRI seizes 8 kg gold paste worth Rs 4.54 crore from two passengers at Mumbai international airport
Goa: Opposition leaders, BJP spokesperson want new airport's name to be changed to 'Manohar Parrikar International Airport'