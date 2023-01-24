Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate.
The West on Monday stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests as the United States, European Union and United Kingdom imposed fresh sanctions on Tehran.
