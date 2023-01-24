Left Menu

Assam: Banned ULFA-I, NSCN-K call for Republic Day boycott

Banned militant outfits in Assam call for general strike on Republic Day from 12 am to 6 pm.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:42 IST
Banned militant outfits in Assam on Tuesday issued their customary call for a general strike on January 26 and appealed to the people to boycott the Republic Day celebration. The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K)issued a joint statement calling for a "total shutdown" on Republic Day from 12.01 am to 6 pm.

The preparations for Republic Day are, however, in full swing, including in Guwahati amid heightened security at railway stations, airports, oil fields, and other important places. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will unfurl the tricolour at the playground of Veterinary College in Guwahati's Khanapara. 

