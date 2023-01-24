Left Menu

Energy support, debt interest swell UK government borrowing in December

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:47 IST
Energy support, debt interest swell UK government borrowing in December
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government borrowed 27.4 billion pounds ($33.97 billion) last month, official data showed on Tuesday, the biggest December deficit on record.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of 17.75 billion pounds for December. The Office for National Statistics said the large figure for borrowing in December was "largely because of a sharp rise in spending on energy support schemes and an increase in debt interest." ($1 = 0.8065 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023