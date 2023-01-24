Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Q3 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 2,351 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:23 IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported over two-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 2,351.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, aided by robust sales.

The auto major had reported a net profit of Rs 1,011.3 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

During the third quarter of 2022-23, the company said its net sales rose to Rs 27,849.2 crore while the same stood at Rs 22,187.6 crore in the same period of 2021-22.

The country's largest carmaker said it sold a total of 4,65,911 vehicles during the third quarter of FY23.

Shares of the company were trading 2.4 per cent up at Rs 8,625 apiece on the BSE.

