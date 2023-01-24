Left Menu

Aero India this year will be biggest airshow: Karnataka CM

There will be a large number of participation from delegates, aerospace and defence industry leaders, also companies, Bommai said.Speaking to reporters after attending the virtual meeting from here, he said, there will be India pavilion, Karnataka pavilion and a large exhibition of aerospace companies.

PTI | Kalaburagi | Updated: 24-01-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:24 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the 14th edition of Aero India that would be held in Bengaluru from February 13-17, will be the ''biggest airshow'' with highest participation.

The Chief Minister virtually attended the 'Apex Committee' meeting to review the preparations for the event chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

''This is going to be the biggest airshow with the highest participation. There will be a large number of participation from delegates, aerospace and defence industry leaders, also companies,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the virtual meeting from here, he said, ''there will be India pavilion, Karnataka pavilion and a large exhibition of aerospace companies. Also there will be aerial displays by aircrafts, and the public will also be getting an opportunity to witness it. The Prime Minister will be inaugurating this mega airshow.'' The biennial airshow would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

According to Aero India website, a total 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign.

Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

