Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 slips ahead of business activity data

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, as losses in pharmaceutical companies' stocks weighed on the index, while investors awaited British business activity data that would offer clues on the state of the economy. The blue chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% at 0825 GMT, while the domestically-inclined FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:04 IST
UK's FTSE 100 slips ahead of business activity data
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, as losses in pharmaceutical companies' stocks weighed on the index, while investors awaited British business activity data that would offer clues on the state of the economy.

The blue chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% at 0825 GMT, while the domestically-inclined FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1%. Early losses in drugmaker AstraZeneca and GSK weighed on the FTSE 100, with both the stocks dropping 2.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Oil majors BP and Shell also added to losses, falling between 0.5% and 0.8%. Investors would be on the lookout for UK's January business activity data due 0930 GMT, a crucial pit stop in gauging the state of the economy heading into the Bank of England's (BoE) decision on interest rates next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023