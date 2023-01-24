Left Menu

Czech interest rates should rise further, IMF says

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:08 IST
Czech interest rates should rise further, IMF says
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech interest rates should rise further "in the short term" to tame inflation and avoid more painful hikes later, the International Monetary Fund has said in the conclusions of its 2022 report on the country. The Czech National Bank (CNB) has maintained interest rate stability for half a year under a revamped board led by Governor Ales Michl, seeking to anchor the economy as high inflation saps consumer and company activity.

The stable policy stance comes after a combined 675 basis points in hikes between June 2021 and June 2022, bringing the key rate to a more than two-decade high of 7.00%. "Staff recommends further hikes to the policy rate in the short term to above the current level of the policy rate," the IMF wrote in its conclusions published in a Jan. 20 statement, which confirmed preliminary recommendations in November.

"While a careful balance between high inflation and weakening economic activity needs to be taken, priority should be given to decisively quell inflation." "If inflation expectations become untethered, this would require a significantly higher tightening to restore price stability and thus entail more costly economic adjustments," it added.

The bank has kept the option of a rate hike on the table as it monitors the risk of a pick-up in wages or signs of inflation expectations becoming unanchored. CNB Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova reiterated in an interview with daily Lidove Noviny on Tuesday that inflation expectations were a risk. She said, though, she saw signs that wage growth would between 5-10% at companies, which would be acceptable.

"If it were more, it would support a certain persistence of inflation this year as well. And it would require further tightening of interest rates," she told the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023