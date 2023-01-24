ABVP leader seeks action against Hyd varsity students for screening BBC documentary on PM

A Ph.D. scholar and former national convenor of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has condemned the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) campus. Mahesh Naamani said, "Such acts by the university students in the name of university fraternity group are condemned and strict action should be taken against them."

He said that the students organised the screening of the banned documentary without permission inside the varsity campus. Naamani said, "We have escalated the matter with the university authorities and demanded action on the organisers. The group of students organised screening without permission inside the campus premises."

"The BBC documentary is only trying to instil the divide and rule politics, something the Britishers have done for years. Britishers will teach us what human rights are after years of atrocities that they have caused us," said Mahesh Naamani. A students group at HCU organised the screening on inside the campus late Monday.

A fraternity group of the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and Muslim Student Federation organised the screening attended by over 50 students. Earlier last week, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Modi, describing it as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity, and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing. The MEA spokesperson added that the documentary is a reflection of individuals that are peddling this narrative again.

In a strong response to the BBC documentary, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" towards India and its leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)