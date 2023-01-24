Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust net profit dips 6 pc to Rs 216 cr in Q3

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Tuesday reported a more than six per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 216.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The consolidated net profit was Rs 232.63 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed. The total income also declined to Rs 331.06 crore in the quarter from Rs 342.18 crore a year ago. ''The Board of Directors of Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Ltd – the Investment Manager to Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), also approved declaration of distribution of Rs three per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, comprising Rs 2.01 per unit as interest, Rs 0.43 per unit as a taxable dividend, Rs 0.25 per unit as an exempt dividend, Rs 0.30 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs 0.01 per unit as treasury income.

''Record date for the distribution to the unitholders will be Monday, January 30, 2023, and the payment of distribution will be made on or before Wednesday, February 8, 2023,'' as per the filing.

