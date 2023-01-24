Left Menu

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust net profit dips 6 pc to Rs 216 cr in Q3

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Tuesday reported a more than six per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 216.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter.The consolidated net profit was Rs 232.63 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:30 IST
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust net profit dips 6 pc to Rs 216 cr in Q3
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)
  • Country:
  • India

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Tuesday reported a more than six per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 216.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The consolidated net profit was Rs 232.63 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed. The total income also declined to Rs 331.06 crore in the quarter from Rs 342.18 crore a year ago. ''The Board of Directors of Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Ltd – the Investment Manager to Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), also approved declaration of distribution of Rs three per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, comprising Rs 2.01 per unit as interest, Rs 0.43 per unit as a taxable dividend, Rs 0.25 per unit as an exempt dividend, Rs 0.30 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs 0.01 per unit as treasury income.

''Record date for the distribution to the unitholders will be Monday, January 30, 2023, and the payment of distribution will be made on or before Wednesday, February 8, 2023,'' as per the filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
4
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023