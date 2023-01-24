Left Menu

Chandigarh district court vacated after bomb threat; police starts search operation

"A search operation is still underway and a dog squad has been brought in to check if there have been any bombs," they added.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:48 IST
A dog squad brought in after a bomb threat was alerted at the District Complex in Chandigrah (Photo/ANI).
  India
  • India

The Chandigrah Security officials launched a search operation in the District Court Complex after a bomb threat, officials said on Tuesday. "A search operation is still underway and a dog squad has been brought in to check if there have been any bomb," they added.

Officials said that the District Court, Chandigarh was vacated immediately and all the lawyers were told to leave the premises. More details are awaited.

