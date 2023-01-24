Chandigarh district court vacated after bomb threat; police starts search operationon

The Chandigrah Security officials launched a search operation in the District Court Complex after a bomb threat, officials said on Tuesday. "A search operation is still underway and a dog squad has been brought in to check if there have been any bomb," they added.

Officials said that the District Court, Chandigarh was vacated immediately and all the lawyers were told to leave the premises. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)