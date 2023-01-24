Human skeleton found at Indore airport premises
A human skeleton was recovered from Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport premises on Monday, police said.
- Country:
- India
A human skeleton was recovered from Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport premises, police said. "A human skeleton has been recovered at Indore's airport premises on Monday night. A thorough investigation is underway," Aerodrome police-in-charge Sanjay Shukla told ANI.
The police official said that the skeleton will be sent for examination by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) As per the preliminary investigation, the skeleton appears to be a year old, the police official said. "We can not tell if the skeleton is of male or female. We will send the remains for examination." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Theft racket operating at Indira Gandhi International Airport terminals busted, eight nabbed
Customs officials seize foreign currency worth Rs 25.8 lakh at Trichy International Airport
Those affected by Goa's Manohar International Airport project yet to get alternate land: MLA
Goa: Opposition leaders, BJP spokesperson want new airport's name to be changed to 'Manohar Parrikar International Airport'
DRI seizes 8 kg gold paste worth Rs 4.54 crore from two passengers at Mumbai international airport