Left Menu

Land selected for building pre-fabricated huts for Joshimath victims: Chamoli DM

Apart from the construction of prefabricated structures, the administration has also been evaluating several options for the permanent resettlement of the families.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:55 IST
Land selected for building pre-fabricated huts for Joshimath victims: Chamoli DM
Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana, said on Tuesday that the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has been building one, two, and three BHK model pre-fabricated huts for the displaced families of Joshimath's land subsidence-affected in Uttarakhand. "The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) is building one, two and three BHK model pre-fabricated huts for the displaced families in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, on land located near the Department of Horticulture, Herbal Research and Development Institute (HDRI)," DM Himanshu Khurana said.

He has also instructed the executive body to speed up the work by inspecting the site and added that the land has also been selected in Dhak, where the construction will be started in a short time. "For this, the Disaster Department has released Rs 2 crore 14 lakhs," he said further.

Apart from the construction of prefabricated structures, the administration has also been evaluating several options for the permanent resettlement of the families. "One option is to give people money and freedom to settle wherever they want. The second option is to find alternative sites and make land available," he said.

On Monday, Secretary Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha while addressing a media briefing said, an amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed to 261 affected families in Joshimath as interim relief. Secretary Disaster Management also informed that the initial discharge of water in Joshimath which was 540 LPM on January 6, 2023, has currently reduced to 180 LPM.

In the temporarily identified relief camps, Joshimath has a total of 656 rooms with a capacity of 2,940 people and Pipalkoti has 491 rooms with a capacity of 2,205 people. According to the administration, till January 22 cracks were noticed in 863 buildings. The DM had informed that 1 area/ward has been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, 2 in Singhdhar, 5 in Manoharbagh, and 7 in Sunil. 181 buildings are located in unsafe areas. A total of 278 families have been temporarily displaced in view of security. The number of displaced family members is 933. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023