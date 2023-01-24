Left Menu

ArcelorMittal South Africa shares fall after profit warning

ArcelorMittal South Africa shares fell by 13% on Tuesday after the steelmaker said its annual profit would decline by as much as 65%. Poor rail service, a two-week strike over wages and South Africa's worst-ever power cuts also impacted the company's steel production. ArcelorMittal South Africa said it will release its annual financial results on Feb. 9.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
ArcelorMittal South Africa shares fell by 13% on Tuesday after the steelmaker said its annual profit would decline by as much as 65%. In a trading update, ArcelorMittal South Africa said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - between 2.15 rand ($0.1245) and 2.45 rand ($0.1419) per share for the year ended Dec. 31, down from 6.15 rand per share previously.

The company said the profit fall was mainly due to a decline in steel prices at a time when the prices of raw materials such as coal had risen rapidly. Poor rail service, a two-week strike over wages and South Africa's worst-ever power cuts also impacted the company's steel production.

ArcelorMittal South Africa said it will release its annual financial results on Feb. 9. ($1 = 17.2688 rand)

