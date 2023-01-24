Left Menu

Union Defence Minister chairs Aero India's Apex Committee meeting

The 14th edition of 'Aero India 2023' will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru (Karnataka) from 13 to 17 February 2023.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 16:24 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajanath Singh on Tuesday lauded Karnataka at the Apex Committee meeting of Aero India, saying that the state is known for its skilled manpower and robust defense manufacturing ecosystem. "Karnataka is one of the leading states in contributing to the economic growth of our country. This state is known for its skilled manpower and robust defense manufacturing ecosystem," Singh said while chairing the meeting via video-conferencing.

The 14th edition of 'Aero India 2023' will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru (Karnataka) from 13 to 17 February 2023. Singh further said that Karnataka played a significant role in conducting the world's first hybrid Aero Show- Aero India-2021.

"We successfully and safely conducted Aero India-2021, the world's first hybrid Aero Show, in Bengaluru. The state of Karnataka definitely had a very important role in this and I appreciate the state government for this," Singh further said. Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai participated in the Apex Committee meeting of Aero India at Kalaburagi airport via video conferencing.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defense industries as well as an aerial display by IAF. Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world.

According to the government official, Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India. Delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated in Aero India 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

