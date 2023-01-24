Decision on supplying tanks to Kyiv 'purely political' - German chief of defence
The decision about the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine will be taken solely at the political level, Germany's Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn said on Tuesday.
"This is purely a political decision," he said at a defence conference in Berlin organised by Handelsblatt.
