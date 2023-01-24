DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for not reporting two other incidents of passenger misbehaviour
In a statement DGCA said that action was taken on the incident of passenger misbehaviour which occurred on AI-142 flight dated December 6, 2022 from Paris to New Delhi, came to the notice of DGCA wherein one passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk and not adhering to the crew instructions.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not reporting incidents of passenger misbehaviour to the regulatory body and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee. The aviation body said the matter is a violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.
In a statement DGCA said that action was taken on the incident of passenger misbehaviour which occurred on AI-142 flight dated December 6, 2022, from Paris to New Delhi, came to the notice of DGCA wherein one passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk and not adhering to the crew instructions; and another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory. DGCA had issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.
Air India submitted a reply to the show cause notice on January 23 and the same was examined. (ANI)
