Germany to respond to Polish tank request with urgency it deserves - spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:05 IST
- Germany
The German government will deal with a request from Poland for permission to re-export Leopard tanks to Ukraine with the required speed, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"We will treat the proceedings with the urgency they deserve," the German government spokesperson said.
