Benefits of B2B Portals in today’s Digital world, ChemIndia connect Launches its product categories

India Connect B2B portals provide a centralized location for businesses to communicate and collaborate with each other, making it easier to share information and stay on top of important updates.

2. Streamlined processes: ChemIndia Connect B2B portals can automate many of the processes involved in doing business with other companies, such as placing orders, tracking shipments, and making payments.

3. Increased efficiency: B2B portals can help businesses save time and reduce costs by automating many of the manual tasks involved in managing business relationships. ChemIndia Connect is big step towards this.

4. Increased visibility: B2B portals can provide businesses with more visibility into their supply chain, allowing them to better understand where their products are coming from and how they are being produced.

5. Enhanced customer service: B2B portals can help businesses provide better customer service by giving their customers access to real-time information about the status of their orders, tracking numbers, and more. ChemIndia Connect chemindiaconnect.com is set to provide this service to more than 20000 customers in near future.

6. Scalability: By using ChemIndia Connect B2B portals, businesses can expand their reach and scale to a much larger number of partners and suppliers.

7. Global reach: B2B portals allow companies to expand their reach and transact with international partners, thereby increasing their market opportunities.

ChemIndia connect Launches its product categories 1. INORGANIC PIGMENTS • Prime Rose Chrome • Lemon Chrome • Middle Chrome • Orange Chrome • Scarlet Chrome • Bismuth Yellow • Cadmium Yellow • Cadmium Red • Prussian Blue • Chromo Cynine Green • Synesthetic Yellow Iron Oxide • Synesthetic Red Iron Oxide • Synesthetic Orange Iron Oxide • Synesthetic Green Iron Oxide • Synesthetic Black Iron Oxide 2. Organic Pigments. • Phthalo Cyanine Blue Alpha • Phthalo Cyanine Blue Beta • Phthalo Cyanine Green • Crude Phthalo Cyanine • Benzidine Yellow Pigment (Yellow 12) • Benzidine Yellow Pigment (Yellow 10G) • Benzimidazolone Yellow Pigment (Yellow 181) • Benzimidazolone Yellow Pigment (Yellow PY-194) • Pigment Yellow 55 • Pigment Yellow 65 • Pigment Yellow 74 • Pigment Orange 5 • Pigment Orange 13 • Pigment Red 2 • Pigment Red 3 • Pigment Red 4 • Pigment Red 8 • Pigment Red 12 • Pigment Red 22 • Pigment Red 48.1 • Pigment Red 48.2 • Pigment Red 48.3 • Pigment Red 48.4 • Pigment Red 49.1 • Pigment Red 49.2 • Pigment Red 146 • Pigment Red 122 • Pigment Red 210 • Rubine Tonner • Lake red C • Pigment Violet 23 3. FLUORESCENT PIGMENTS • Lemon Yellow • Golden Yellow • Orange • Red • Pink • Magenta • Violet • Blue • Green 4. PEARL POWDER PIGMENTS • Gold Metallic • Silver Metallic • Copper Metallic • Bronze Metallic • Golden Orange • Cranberry • Light Green • Orange • True blue • Caffe • Violet • Pearl White 5. BLACK PIGMENT CARBON BLACK 6. WHITE PIGMENTS • Titanium Dioxide ( Rutile Grade R-822) • Titanium Dioxide (Rutile Grade China 6618) • Titanium Dioxide (Rutile Grade BLR-698) • Titanium Dioxide (Anatase Grade) • Zinc Oxide • Lithophone • Blank Fix • Titon – 1902 • Anatox • Ultrox • Utox 7. EXTENDER PIGMENTS • Calcium Carbonate • PPT Calcium Carbonate • Calcium Sulfate • Diatomaceous silica • China Clays • Barium Sulphate • Calcined Kaolin Clay • Calcite Powder • Dolomite Powder • Soap Stone Powder • Bentonite Powder • Alumina Hydrate • Hydrated Lime Powder 8. INDUSTRIAL SOLVENTS • Benzene • Xylene • Toluene. • Gasoline • Kerosene • Hexane • Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) • Acetone • Dichloromethane • Trichloroethane • White Sprite (MTO) 9. ALCOHOLS • Ethanol • Methanol • Butenol • Ethyl Alcohol • Methyl alcohol • Isopropyl alcohol • Isobutyl alcohol • Butyl Cellosolve • Ethyl Cellosolve • Butyl Carbitole 10. OTHER SOLVENTS • Cyclohexanone • Mix Xylene • C – 9 Solvents • Trichloroethylene • Iso Foren • Dipentene • Pine Oil 11. PLASTICIZER • DOP (Di Octyl Phthalate) • DBP ( Di Butyl Phthalate) • Dimethyl Phthalate • Epoxidized soybean oil • Ditridecyl Phthalate (DTDP) • Glycerol • Chlorinated Paraffins Wax (CPW) • Triphenyl Phosphate • Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehyde Resin • Sulfonated Naphthalene-Formaldehyde Resin • 12. PAINT DRIERS • Zirconium Octoate • Lead Octoate • Manganese Octoate • Calcium Octoate • Cobalt Octoate • Zinc Octoate • Potassium Octoate • Iron Octoate • Copper Octoate • Barium Octoate • Combination Drier 13. WATER SOFTNING AGENT • Sodium Hexameta Phosphate (SHMP) • Sodium Try poly Phosphate (STPP) • Potassium Try poly Phosphate (KTPP) • Sodium Sulphate • Sodium Meta bi Sulphate • Soda Ash • Caustic Soda • Caustic Potash • Industrial Urea 14. ADDITIVES DEFOAMERS • Silicone Defoamer (DFS) • Heavy Duty Silicone Defoamer (DFSI) • Foamtrol (Antifoam) • Mineral Oil Defoamer (DFM) • Defaomer 1AB 15. ADDITIVE BIOCIDES • Sodium Penta Chloro Phenate (SPCP) • In Can Preservative (CIT:MIT) • In Can Preservative (CMIT: MIT) • Microkil • Dry Film Preservative (Protec DF) • Zinc Pyrathon / BIT • Silver Nano Preservative.

