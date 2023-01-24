Left Menu

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q3 net profit rises 24 pc to Rs 107 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:12 IST
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q3 net profit rises 24 pc to Rs 107 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 675 crore in the period under review against Rs 486 crore in the year-ago period, Sona BLW Precision Forgings said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.28 per share for the financial year 2022-23, it added.

''We delivered our highest quarterly revenue, EBITDA and net profit in Q3 FY23. Our revenue grew 39 per cent year-on-year in the last quarter, driven by the scale-up of revenue from new programs,'' Sona BLW Precision Forgings MD & Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh noted.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 3.45 per cent up at Rs 432.20 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023