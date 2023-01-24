Left Menu

Justice must be delivered at fastest possible pace: Kiren Rijiju

Around 4.90 crore cases are pending across the courts, and technology enablement of courts will play a pivotal role in reducing this caseload, the Law Minister said.

24-01-2023
Justice must be delivered at fastest possible pace: Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday felicitated the award winners of eCourts Project initiatives and said justice must be delivered at the fastest possible pace. The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday organised an award felicitation ceremony to honour the award winners of eCourts Project. The event was graced by the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State SP Singh Baghel. Officials and staff of the Department of Justice were also present at the occasion.

The Minister unveiled the Desk Calendar from the Access to Justice Division, which highlights initiatives being undertaken for the welfare of citizens under its DISHA (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) programme. The Department of Justice is constantly working in close coordination with eCommittee, Supreme Court under the guidance of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said Rijiju while addressing the media at Jaisalmer House.

Around 4.90 crore cases are pending across the courts, and technology enablement of courts will play a pivotal role in reducing this caseload, the Law Minister said. MoS Baghel also praised the Department of Justice for various citizen-centric services that make the roads of justice inclusive and accessible for all. He also stressed on Artificial Intelligence and technology integration in courts to reduce the pendency of cases.

The Department of Justice, Baghel said is putting tremendous efforts in providing justice to the last mile in every nook and corner of the country with its citizen-centric approach and various programs and initiatives. With this objective, the eCourts Project with the close cooperation of eCommittee, Supreme Court of India with a vision to transform the Indian Judiciary by ICT enablement of Courts is leaping ahead with remarkable achievements on its side, said MoS Baghel. Judgement Search Portal developed under eCourts Mission Mode Project bagged the prestigious Digital India Award 2022 in Category- Digital Empowerment of Citizens by President Droupadi Murmu under the patronage of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and National e-Governance Award 2021-2022 in 'Gold Category' under the patronage of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Acknowledging the vital outcomes on the grassroot level of the efforts taken by eCourts project with eCommittee, central government has conferred eCommittee, Supreme Court of India, a national award for institutions engaged in empowering persons with disabilities, 2021 (Sarvshrestha Sugamya Yatayat ke Sadahan/ Soochana Evem Sanchar Prodyogiki) for making legal space more accessible and inclusive. (ANI)

