HDFC AMC Q3 profit after tax up 3 pc at Rs 369 cr

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 369.5 crore for the three months ended December 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 359.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose by 4 per cent to Rs 663 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 635.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The asset management company's total expenses grew 8 per cent to Rs 162.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022. This was mainly due to a rise in other expenses, mainly on account of an increase in general business-related expenses, technology and CSR expense.

The company's average asset under management (AAUM) stood at Rs 4.45 lakh crore as of December 2022 against Rs 4.47 lakh crore a year earlier.

HDFC AMC is an Investment Manager for HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)