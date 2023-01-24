Delhi LG orders DDA to redevelop "structurally damaged" Signature View Apartments and rehabilitate residents

Delhi L-G VK Saxena has ordered Delhi Development Authority to redevelop Signature View Apartments at Mukherji Nagar as the building is "structurally damaged", and rehabilitate its residents. According to the official release, released on Tuesday from the LG House, LG Secretariat has also asked DDA to draw up a redevelopment and rehabilitation plan for the complex in consultation with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

"Lt. Governor has perused the proposal of DOA with regards to the structural conditions of DOA's Signature View Apartments, Mukherji Nagar and proposed action thereto," the release stated. It has been observed that the construction work for these 336 apartments 12 MIG and 224 HIG) situated in 12 towers/blocks was awarded in 2007 to M/S Winner Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and M/S Grover Construction Pvt. Ltd with an estimated cost of Rs 29.22 crores (approx).

As per the release, the project was completed in 2010 against the prescribed timeline of 2009 with the tendered cost of Rs 45 cr (approx.). While allotting these apartments, DDA also collected Rs 20.80 cr from the allottees for providing maintenance for 30 years after allotment. In the meantime, a report of Professor Shashank Bishnoi of IIT Delhi approached the LG Secretariat, raising issues of poor quality of construction of the apartment. It also pointed out that despite raising the issue repeatedly and attracting attention to an immediate threat to life and property, DDA has not taken any action.

The release informed that DDA appointed Professor Shashank Bishnoi of IIT Delhi, to look into the matter and submit a report. Accordingly, the final report was submitted on November 19, 2022. As per the recommendations of the report, Tower A, B and C must be vacated and dismantled, and the structure must also be visually monitored periodically to identify any 'acceleration in corrosion'.

The recommendations also termed Tower D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L 'not safe for habitation' and instructed them to be vacated and dismantled as soon as possible to avoid any 'loss of life'. "The entire residential Campus is not safe for habitation, Any delay in issuance of notice to the residents/allottees is not advisable," the LG office stated as it accepted the findings of the report.

As per the release, the LG after going through legal contentions has said that DDA must step into the matter for larger public interest. "Inspection report Of 11T Delhi clearly highlights structural defects in the buildings which can only be attributed to flawed construction, poor oversight and supervision. which was undoubtedly the responsibility of the DDA. It is surprising that, despite collecting Rs 20.80 crroes from allottees for maintenance for 30 years, DDA is taking recourse to a legal alibi that is infructuous in the first place," the LG office stated.

The release further added that, "Moreover, identified structural flaws in the construction, that would put thousands at danger are being disowned by DDA in a callous manner, despite the fact that recommendations of the Engineering Member, DDA are available on the file, suggesting a way forward. However, DDA did not bring this out in its final recommendations on the file submitted to Hon'ble Lt. Governor. This has been viewed seriously by the Lt. Governor/Chairman of DDA. The LG office termed the case of "gross negligence" and apparent "criminal misconduct" putting people at large in danger.

DDA must own the responsibility for providing feasible alternatives to the allottees and take the strictest action against the responsible entity/person(s), the release added. In view of the matter, the LG has directed a number of actions to be taken 'urgently' for avoiding any untoward action

The LG directed to share the entire study on the structural condition with MCD, and sharing of the report on structural condition with RWA/allottees/residents of the Signature View Apartments. Immediate initiation of criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions against the contractors/builders/construction agencies, and vigilance enquiry for identifying all officers/officials responsible for lapses/misconduct in the construction, has also been directed.

Further, the release said that a committee consisting of Member Engineering: Commissioner (Housing) and CLA of DDA be constituted to interact with the RWA/allottees/residents concerned and explore options and explore options of buyback on a refund basis along with a refund of registration charges; or redevelopment of the entire property and provision or rental amount to the allottee/residents till such time as the redevelopment takes place; or exploring alternative rehabilitation in an equivalent type of available inventory of DOA and provision or rental amount to the allottee/residents till such rehabilitation takes place; or any other feasible option for the rehabilitation of the allottees/residents. offered by RWA to the committee, within seven days. The LG has desired that the compliance of the above directions be submitted to this Secretariat by January 31, the LG office stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)