TN synchronised bird census for 2023 from Jan 28

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:07 IST
A synchronised census of wetland and terrestrial birds for 2022-2023 will be conducted in two phases beginning January 28, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department informed on Tuesday.

During the first phase the wetland (both inland and coastal) bird census will be taken up on January 28 and 29, while the census of terrestrial birds (both in protected area and outside) is scheduled for March 4 and 5.

''Bird census requires long term monitoring, hence the wetland bird census is about to be conducted in 20 chosen sites and the terrestrial bird census will be conducted in 20 sites per district,'' the release said.

The migratory bird season in Tamil Nadu usually begins with the onset of the North East monsoon in October every year and remains till February. In the statewide bird census, experienced bird watchers, school and college students and forest department officials will participate.

Bird watchers, school and college students besides non governmental organisations (NGOs) willing to participate in the census should register their names with the District Forest Offices concerned ahead of the survey, the release said.

