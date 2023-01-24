Left Menu

Border pact with Assam to be revoked if TMC comes to power in Meghalaya: Party manifesto

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:08 IST
Border pact with Assam to be revoked if TMC comes to power in Meghalaya: Party manifesto
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition TMC in Meghalaya on Tuesday said it would ''revoke'' the border pact signed with Assam if it comes to power in the state, asserting that fresh consultations will be initiated for a ''sustainable'' solution to the boundary dispute.

Assembly polls in Meghalaya are scheduled to be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Assam and Meghalaya had in March 2022 decided to end their five-decade-old border crisis in six of the 12 contested locations “To address the issue of unwarranted surrender of land to Assam and protect the residents in border villages, the Border MoU signed with the Government of Assam will be revoked, and a fresh set of consultations will be initiated to find a sustainable solution to the border crisis,” the TMC manifesto, released by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, said.

“In addition, the security of residents of border villages will also be enhanced through the setting up of police check-posts in strategic locations, and prevent unwarranted firing of Mukroh-like incidents that led to the unfortunate death of innocent residents of Meghalaya,” it said.

The party also promised a ''poverty-free'' Meghalaya and assured a double-digit growth for the state in the next five years.

The TMC bolstered its footing in the northeastern state after 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs joined the party in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023