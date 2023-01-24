Left Menu

Government calls all-party meeting on January 30 ahead of Budget Session

A meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held on January 30 afternoon to strategise floor cooperation for the Budget Session.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:07 IST
Government calls all-party meeting on January 30 ahead of Budget Session
Parliament (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta The government has called an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament which will begin on January 31.

The customary meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is scheduled to be held at noon on January 30 in Parliament Annexe Building. During the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all parties for smooth running of Parliament. Opposition parties are also expected to mention issues of concern to them that they intend to raise during the session.

A meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held on January 30 afternoon to strategise floor cooperation. The Budget Session, which is heavy with government's financial agenda, will be held in two parts.

It will begin by President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. The Union Budget 2023-24 may be the last full budget before 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13. It will see debate in both Houses on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address which will conclude with reply of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Parliament will reconvene after a recess for parliamentary committees to discuss the demand for grants of various ministries. The second part will begin on March 13 and will continue till April 6.

The Money Bill is passed after discussion on the demand for grants and it marks the culmination of the budget process. During the Monsoon Session, nine bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023