Left Menu

Lineman dies of electrocution in Bengaluru

A lineman working with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company died of electrocution while repairing a transformer in the city, police said on Tuesday.The victim, identified as Gautham 28, was on night duty on January 23 when he received a call about spark in the transformer, according to police.Gautham climbed the pole though the power was not turned off. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:21 IST
Lineman dies of electrocution in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A lineman working with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company died of electrocution while repairing a transformer in the city, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Gautham (28), was on night duty on January 23 when he received a call about spark in the transformer, according to police.

Gautham climbed the pole though the power was not turned off. Suddenly, he came in contact with live wire and sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023